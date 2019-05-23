New Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

New Delhi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Harkrishan Das Nijhawan Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Suresh Kumar IND -- -- Sree Nivasan Ramamoorthy IND -- -- Priyanka IND -- -- Ramesh BJP -- -- Meenakashi Lekhi ANAP -- -- Upendra BLSP -- -- Nilanjan Banerjee PPOI -- -- Ravinder Paul Sehgal RSMP -- -- Naveen Kumar ABMVP -- -- Jitendra Raut RPI(A) -- -- Umesh Chandra Gaur IND -- -- Dilip Singh Kothari IND -- -- Kripashankar C Pandey ARSP -- -- Lal Ji RRP -- -- Virendra Singh Bharat SSRD -- -- Rajesh Satiya PRISM -- -- Raj Shekhar Gunti CAP -- -- Raj Karan JKNPP -- -- K Sreekrishna AKAP -- -- Sunil AAAP -- -- Brijesh Goyal IND -- -- Aashish S Saxena IND -- -- Ajay Kumar Lal ABP -- -- Swadesh Kumar Ohri PPI(D) -- -- Sunil Kumar INC -- -- Ajay Makan

4. New Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of New Delhi is 89.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,62,708 votes which was 16.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.75% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ajay Makan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,87,809 votes which was 24.55% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 59.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 40 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.71% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from New Delhi was: Meenakashi Lekhi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,30,322 men, 6,59,749 women and 76 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of New Delhi is: 28.6142 77.2023Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नई दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); নয়াদিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); नवी दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); નવી દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); புது டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); న్యూ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ಹೊಸ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); ന്യൂഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).