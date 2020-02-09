New Delhi Seat Records One of the Lowest Voter Turnouts, Here’s How Other Constituencies Fare

New Delhi: Delhi registered an overall voter turnout of 61.67 per cent, as per the Election commission of India’s data till 10.30 PM on Saturday. This is for the first time since 1998 when voter turnout in Delhi has seen a decline over a previous assembly election — 2015 in this case when turnout was recorded at 67.12 per cent.

The data is tentative and may see a marginal change when the final figures come in.

Among major constituencies, New Delhi, from where Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing re-election, saw one of the lowest turnouts across the city at 51.64 per cent compared to 64.7 per cent in 2015.

Turnout in Patparganj, where deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia is a candidate, was 61.28 per cent whereas, in Kalkaji, where Sisodia’s former colleague in the education ministry Atishi is a candidate, the voter turnout was recorded at 57.44 per cent.

Similarly, Rajinder Nagar, where AAP’s Raghav Chadhha is up against Bharatiya Janata Party’s RP Singh and Congress’ Rocky Tuseed, witnessed a turnout of 58 per cent.

Voter turnout in Rohini, one of the three seats that the BJP won in 2015, was recorded at 63.14 per cent while Model Town, from where former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra is contesting a BJP ticket, saw 59.36 per cent turnout.

Similarly, turnout in Chandni Chowk, where former AAP MLA Alka Lamba is contesting on a BJP ticket, registered a turnout of 60.91 per cent.

Among seats where cabinet ministers are eyeing re-election, Satyendra Jain’s constituency Shakur Basti recorded 49.19 per cent voter turnout while it was 64.38 per cent in Kailash Gehlot’s constituency Najafgarh. Najafgarh was the seat that was decided with the smallest margin of 1,555 votes in 2015.

Other key seats such as Okhla, which is perhaps the epicentre of anti-CAA protests (Shaheen Bagh) and is currently held by AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, saw a voter turnout of 58.33 per cent.

Likewise, Hari Nagar, where Tajinder Bagga is the BJP candidate, recorded a voter turnout of 61.24 per cent.

