New Domicile Law for J&K Illegal and Unconstitutional, Says Farooq Abdullah

The new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir is "illegal and unconstitutional" and it is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday.

"When we are saying that we are united against everything that they have done, which is illegal, unconstitutional, how do you think am I going to accept what is unconstitutional," Abdullah said in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in response to a question by reporters on the new domicile law for the union territory.

As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in J-K are entitled to get domicile certificates. Prior to the nullification of Article 370 and Article 35A, only state subjects were allowed to buy land and apply for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, the National Conference president, also batted for talks between India and China as well as India and Pakistan to address their concerns.

"India-China or India-Pakistan, the only future is talk. War is not a solution," he said.

The Member of Parliament from Srinagar, who was recently released from about eight-month-long detention after Article 370 was revoked in August last year, said the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a "trial" and the need of the hour was to stand united.

"This is (the) time of trial. Ask Allah not to put us so much in trial. But do not be afraid of trials. In this also, Allah must have kept something better.

"We are one, all united. Not united for the sake of elections or other things, but for a purpose," Abdullah stressed.