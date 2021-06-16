‘New Drama by Samajwadi Party’: Mayawati on Suspended BSP MLAs’ Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: One day after a few suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, the BSP chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on its former ally party. In a string of tweets on Wednesday morning, Mayawati alleged that the SP is in fact an “anti-Dalit” party.

“The Samajwadi Party is propagating in the media that some BSP MLAs are switching over to SP, which is a hoax. Those MLAs were suspended a long ago from the BSP for defeating the son of a Dalit in the Rajya Sabha elections due to connivance with the SP and an industrialist,” she said.

“If the SP had been even a little honest towards these suspended MLAs, it would not have kept them in limbo till now. Because they know that if these BSP MLAs are taken, there will be rebellion and split in SP. It is well known that the character and face of the SP has always been anti-Dalit, in which it is not ready to improve even a little. For this reason, in the SP government, the works of the BSP government were stopped and the name of Bhadohi which was changed to new Sant Ravidas Nagar, was reversed to Bhadohi, which is highly condemnable,” the BSP supremo said.

Mayawati termed the meeting between Yadav and the suspended MLAs of her party as a ‘drama’ for the panchayat elections. “By the way, this new drama of SP, done yesterday to publicise in the media about meeting the suspended MLAs of BSP, etc., seems more like a maneuver done for the election of president and block chief after the panchayat elections. The BSP has emerged as a party of people’s aspirations, which will continue to be the case.”

On Tuesday, around nine suspended BSP MLAs met former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Sources had said that they could switch over to the SP months ahead of UP assembly elections. BSP had 18 legislators in the Assembly, of which nine were suspended last year. A few had joined the SP but not all were joining the Yadav camp, sources added.

The exit of two big leaders — Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar — has been a major setback for Mayawati’s party as they are known to be prominent faces of Most Backward Castes (MBC) in UP politics. They are also among the founding leaders of the BSP.

Last year five legislators — Aslam Chaudhary, Aslam Raini, Muztaba Siddiqui, Hakam Lal Bind and Govind Jatav — had joined Akhilesh’s team. That was the first time the BSP had faced such a major setback, and that too, from her 2019 ally.

BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh had then alleged that the five legislators who had rebelled against the party were being given ‘benefits’ of a money-bag and to stop Dalit leader Ramji Gautam, from going to Rajya Sabha.

