New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel: 1st-time MLA, Builder by Profession, Who Never Held Ministerial Post

Bhupendra Patel has been chosen by the BJP as the new chief minister of Gujarat, succeeding Vijay Rupani. He is a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad.

An engineer by education and builder by profession, Patel comes from the Kadva Patidar community, which is considered key to electoral success in Gujarat. It has been a significant contributor to the BJP’s many successive victories in the state. Patel, a trusted lieutenant home minister of Amit Shah, was elected MLA in 2017 from the seat that was earlier held by former chief minister Anandiben Patel, who is the currently the governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Patel is all set to take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday, along with some new ministers as the cabinet is also likely to see replacements. Elections are due in the Gujarat by the end of 2022. This reshuffle is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to present a new set of faces to counter any anti-incumbency.

He has served as the chairperson of Ahmedebad Urban Development Authority, and has never held a ministerial post just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he became Gujarat CM 20 years ago.

The Gujarat BJP legislature party met on Sunday to choose the new chief minister following Vijay Rupani’s resignation.

