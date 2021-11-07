'New India Emerging under the Able Leadership of PM Modi': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was physically present at BJP’s national executive on Sunday, has said that a new India is emerging under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country witnessing an overall development.

Presenting the political resolution of the Bhartiya Janata Party at its working committee meeting held ahead of the assembly elections in five states, UP CM Adityanath said that under PM Modi, the global of reputation of India has improved a lot and Indian passport has earned its due respect.

ALSO READ | Rise & Rise of Yogi Adityanath: What UP CM’s Key Role at BJP Executive Meet Signals

“PM’s vision of ‘One sun, one world, one grid” got solid support at the recent COP meet in Glasgow. PM is the most popular leader of the world, according to a survey conducted by a reputed global agency. At G 20 meet, PM gave the important message of one world, one health giving a sense of direction to the world”, he said.

On the domestic front, he remarked that PM Modi’s “timely decisions helped the country fight successfully against the coronavirus pandemic” that brought the whole world to its knees “while continuing the developmental activities and looking after the poor and the underprivileged”.

“PM Modi’s mantra of trace, test, treat and vaccinate has helped Uttar Pradesh control the disease,” he said.

“Developing two vaccines in the country in a short time and administering more than 100 crore doses is a historic achievement. In Uttar Pradesh, 13.28 crore doses of corona vaccines have been given and 8.43 crore tests conducted. Forty-one districts of the state don’t have a single case of Covid infection today. The state is capable of conducting 4 lakh Covid tests daily. Meanwhile, the state its bracing up to tackle the third wave of the pandemic,” Adityanath said.

He added that “medicine kits have been distributed to children belonging to different age groups through the vigilance committees while booths have been set up to vaccinate parents of children below 12 years of age.”

CM Adityanath also praised PM for cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel on the occasion of Diwali to bring relief to common people, adding that UP has slashed prices of both by Rs 12 each.

“UP tops in implementation of 44 welfare schemes of the Central Government. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 43 lakh houses have been built in rural and urban areas while 2.61 crore toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Similarly, 1.56 crore free gas connections have been given under the Ujjwala scheme whereas 1.38 crore people have got free electricity connection under the Saubhagya Yojana. Besides, as many as six crore people have got insurance cover of up to Rs five lakh under Ayushman Bharat scheme. More than seven lakh street vendors have got bank loans under PM SVANidhi scheme," he stated.

Further, he said that due to the increasing investments in the state, “1.61 crore youths have got jobs in the private sector while more than lakh have got opportunities of self-employment”.

“Around 4.5 lakh have got government jobs in the last four and a half years,” the CM pointed out.

“The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the state until Holi in view of the ongoing pandemic, which will continue to benefit 15 crore people of the state,” he announced.

“Now Antyodaya card holders will not only get rice and wheat but also one litre of cooking oil as well as one kg each of salt and sugar. ‘Grihasti’ card holders will also get food grains, pulses, one litre of cooking oil and 1 kg of salt", he said.

Besides, referring to the lockdown period last year, Adityanath said that “40 lakh migrant workers from the state were brought home and provided ration and Rs 1,000 each”.

“The Government also arranged transport to bring thousands of stranded students from the state in Kota and Prayagraj,” he said.

The CM also thanked the Central leadership for appointing six incharges and co in-charges to offer guidance to the state party organisation ahead of the elections next year, urging them to also provide some competent officials.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.