'New' Mayawati Statues Raise Eyebrows, BSP Says it's Being Done to 'Save Memorials from Sun and Rain'

Since the Bahujan Samaj Party lost the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2012, questions have been raised over party supremo Mayawati's statues installed in Lucknow and Noida during the BSP government in the state. There were allegations of embezzlement in purchase of statues worth several crores, however, the matter is sub-judice in court.

On Wednesday, videos showing installation of marble idols of BSP chief at Bahujan Samaj Prerna Sthal went viral on social media platforms. Although the video could not be verified by News18, media reports suggested that the idols were being installed at Prerna Sthal located at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Lucknow. The video shows three statues of Mayawati made of white marble stone being installed at the above said venue.

Amid speculations that the the idols are being erected ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, sources familiar with the development claimed it was just a renovation process and no new idols were being bought. “The place where the idols were installed earlier was exposed to sunlight and rain and that was causing damage to the marble statue. Hence, the statues are being moved from one pace to another. No new statue is being built,” said the source.

The marble statues of BSP Chief shows her holding a handbag. The base structure for the statue was being prepared here for about a month, but no one noticed it at that time. To install these idols, a framework has been prepared on four pillars, where black stones have been installed. The structure resembles the one built at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar site in Gomtinagar, where the statues of Mayawati are installed in the cover structure. Due to strong rains in the evening only three statues could be installed.