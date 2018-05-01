New MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath Takes Charge, Gets Some Advice From Digvijaya Singh

Veteran politician Kamal Nath began his new innings as the chief of the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit on Tuesday by launching a scathing attack against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing him of neglecting the poor conditions of farmers despite being the son of one.Dubbed as the consensus leader in the state where Congress has a problem of plenty, Nath was flanked by AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh and the party’s campaign spearhead Jyotiraditya Scindia as he made his way to the party office after landing at the Bhopal Airport. It took them almost six hours to cover the distance as supporters thronged the route throughout.Addressing the packed crowd, Nath claimed that every section of Madhya Pradesh is upset, be it farmers, labourers, unemployed youth or women.“Maximum farmers committed suicide under the rule of CM Shivraj Singh who identifies himself as the son of a farmer,” he said.The nine-time MP said he does not long for any post, all he wants is to safeguard MP’s future. He followed it up by asserting his prominence in the party, recounting his rapport with former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.In an indirect attack on BJP leaders, especially CM Shivraj, Nath said, “In my long political career there was not a single case against me. I was connected with the public and not with betting, liquor or sand mining.”Digvijaya Singh, who was addressing his first public meeting after completion of the Narmada Parikrama, said Kamal Nath has the potential to lead, but cautioned him against multiple aspirants for a 'ticket' in the party.“There would be ten aspirants each on every seat in MP but we have to remember the one who has backing of party president Rahul Gandhi," he said, while demanding stringent action against those 'tainting' the image of the party.Campaign Committee president Jyotiraditya Scindia also criticised the Shivraj government, saying that in the 14 years of his rule, the state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh has slipped into tatters, while BJP leaders have only turned richer. “This government promised two crore jobs every year but ended up with suggestions of milk, 'paan' and 'pakoda' trade,” he said.