New MP Youth Congress Chief Calls for Greater Representation of Youngsters in Bhopal Civic Body Polls

Newly appointed president of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Dr Vikrant Bhuria on Friday sought greater representation for youths in upcoming Bhopal civic polls.

Dr Bhuria, who addressed the media for the first time since his election as Youth Congress (YC) state head, also announced that a ‘Yuva Shakti Samagam’ and ‘Kisan March’ will be organised in Bhopal on December 27. YC national president Srinivas BV will lead the charge in favour of the farmers, he said.

"The newly elected office bearers will gather outside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on December 27 to take out a march till the Ambedkar statue at Board Office square to express solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi in freezing temperatures," said Dr Bhuria.

"We want to express our support for farmers so that the Centre is compelled to roll back the farm laws in parliament and enact a law for offering Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers," he added.

He claimed that state agriculture minister Kamal Patel had admitted that the Kamal Nath government waived off farm loans of 26 lakh farmers. "The BJP diverted funds meant for farmers towards horse trading," he alleged.

On being asked about whether they would fight for the farmers outside Bhopal, Dr Bhuria, the son of former union minister Kantilal Bhuria, said that the December 27 event was just a beginning and that YC workers will reach out to people in every nook and corner of the state.

Questioned about the charges of two BJP workers getting elected in YC polls, Dr Bhuria said that among 1,900 candidates, only two such cases were reported. He said he was quick to throw them both out of the organisation when the matter came to fore. These workers had left the party but did not inform the organisation about the decision and cried foul when the polls process was finalised.

The YC demanded more tickets for youths in the upcoming civic polls, affirming that the youth wing will throw weight behind them to make them victorious.

YC state in charge Shesh Narayan Ojha said that an educated youth from tribal community has been elected as state head of YC and the youth wing will work on issues such as unemployment, farm unrest and others.