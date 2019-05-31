New NDA Government to Present Union Budget in Lok Sabha on July 5

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
New NDA Government to Present Union Budget in Lok Sabha on July 5
The cabinet that was sworn in on Thursday evening will see its first economic survey tabled in the Parliament on July 4.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Budget in July. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Union Budget on July 5.
The new cabinet that was sworn in on Thursday will see its first economic survey tabled in the Parliament on July 4.
In a press briefing by the newly constituted Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), Information & Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on June 20.
Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser in the Ministry of Finance, on Friday told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that the full Union Budget will be presented late in June or in early July.
“The Budget would more likely be in late June, early July. Reviewing what was achieved over the last five years, the major priority of the government over the last five years was re-imposing macroeconomic stability, particularly inflation, because of what had happened in the previous five years. So that was tackled successfully by creating a monetary policy framework," Sanyal said.
Most taxpayers are looking forward to promises of tax rebates by the National Democratic Alliance-II made during the interim budget on February 1. Former interim finance minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech had declared a complete tax rebate for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, leading to widespread cheer among the middle class.
In the Budget 2017, former finance minister Arun Jaitley had slashed the tax rate for income between Rs 2,50,001 and Rs 5 lakh to 5% from the earlier 10%. This rate cut gave a tax relief of Rs 12,500 to every taxpayer.
Laying out the government’s financial plans, Sanyal added, “The second priority is to extend last-mile delivery of services to the poor and a framework for that was created via Aadhaar, Jan Dhan and Ujjwala.”
The new cabinet that was sworn in on Thursday will see its first economic survey tabled in the Parliament on July 4.
In a press briefing by the newly constituted Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), Information & Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on June 20.
Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser in the Ministry of Finance, on Friday told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that the full Union Budget will be presented late in June or in early July.
“The Budget would more likely be in late June, early July. Reviewing what was achieved over the last five years, the major priority of the government over the last five years was re-imposing macroeconomic stability, particularly inflation, because of what had happened in the previous five years. So that was tackled successfully by creating a monetary policy framework," Sanyal said.
Most taxpayers are looking forward to promises of tax rebates by the National Democratic Alliance-II made during the interim budget on February 1. Former interim finance minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech had declared a complete tax rebate for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, leading to widespread cheer among the middle class.
In the Budget 2017, former finance minister Arun Jaitley had slashed the tax rate for income between Rs 2,50,001 and Rs 5 lakh to 5% from the earlier 10%. This rate cut gave a tax relief of Rs 12,500 to every taxpayer.
Laying out the government’s financial plans, Sanyal added, “The second priority is to extend last-mile delivery of services to the poor and a framework for that was created via Aadhaar, Jan Dhan and Ujjwala.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results