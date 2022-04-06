New Saffron Caps Worn by PM Modi, Nadda Along with Other BJP Leaders on Foundation Day Has a ‘Mission’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda along with other office bearers were seen wearing the new saffron cap on the party’s 42nd foundation day in New Delhi on Wednesday. The new caps, which have the party’s symbol (Lotus) embossed on it, comes with a message “a new cap, a new mission”.

The cap, which has been designed by BJP Gujarat unit, is somewhat similar to the traditional cap of Uttarakhand — Brahma Kamal — which was worn by the Prime Minister on the Republic Day.

The new cap has been made quite fashionable to attract the youth, and was distributed to all the MPs in the BJP’s Parliamentary meeting by Gujarat BJP President CR Patil.

“Many designs of the cap were reviewed after which the final one was approved by the state leadership and was prepared in Surat, which is known as the textile hub of the country,” said a BJP leader.

According to sources, the party will be using the new saffron cap widely in the Gujarat Assembly election, which is due later this year. The special kit, which has five caps and nutritious chocolates, is for the BJP MPs and office bearers.

Meanwhile, PM Modi earlier in the day said India stood firm with its interest while being viewed as a nation that can speak about humanity at a time when the world is divided into two rival factions.

“Today, India stands firm before the world with its interests without any fear or pressure. When the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity,” said PM Modi on the 42nd foundation day of the BJP.

