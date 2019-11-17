Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

New Session & Changed House: From Tomorrow, Sena MP to be Seen in 3rd Row Post Break-up with BJP

Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will no longer occupy seats in the treasury benches in Rajya Sabha in accordance with standard parliamentary procedures.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Session & Changed House: From Tomorrow, Sena MP to be Seen in 3rd Row Post Break-up with BJP
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant displays his resignation from the cabinet during a press conference, in New Delhi (File photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has been moved to the third row from the front bench in the Lok Sabha and the party's 17 other MPs in the House are being allotted new seats, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

As per the new seating arrangements in the House, Shiv Sena will now be sitting in the Opposition.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said, "Shiv Sena has opted for new seating arrangement and they are trying to tie up with the Congress. Their Minister has also resigned, so we are allotting them new seats as per the procedure."

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MPs were allotted seats in the Opposition benches. Consequently, Shiv Sena MPs will now be sitting with the Opposition in the winter session of Parliament, which is set to begin from November 18.

The new arrangement is a fallout of the regional outfit's decision to part ways with the BJP in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha, while it has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will no longer occupy seats in the treasury benches in Rajya Sabha in accordance with standard parliamentary procedures.

The Shiv Sena parted ways with its long-time ally BJP after the Maharashtra assembly polls when both parties failed to arrive at a consensus over a power-sharing arrangement and for the post of Chief Minister. The two parties had secured 161 seats cumulatively, 16 more than the majority required in the state assembly to form a government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram