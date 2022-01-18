'New Talent Hunt': BJP Slams Cong for Endorsing 'Hate Monger' Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan Who 'Warned Hindus'

The BJP on Tuesday questioned the “secular credentials” of the Congress for sharing the stage with controversial Muslim cleric and chief of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council party, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who is accused of making inflammatory speeches against Hindus.

Taking to Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: “Rahul Gandhi claims to be the biggest Hindu during elections! His party has embraced someone who warns of Hindu genocide! Tauqeer Raza was sharing the platform with Congress UP president and has been taken on board to replace Imran Masood?"

Poonawalla claimed that Congress was hand-in-glove with Hindu hate-mongers and the party’s true character stood exposed.

“Congress party has embraced this hate-monger. Congress party always practices the politics of dividing, abusing and threatening Hindus, polarising the Muslim vote bank and then taking their votes. They recently lost Imran Masood (also accused of making hate speeches). Therefore, the new talent hunt of Congress has resulted in Tauqeer Raza being acquired by the Congress for furthering its campaign across Uttar Pradesh," Shehzad said.

“The true character of the Congress stands exposed today. Incite riots, provoke the vote bank, abuse Hindus and then earn votes. This is the strategy of the Congress party. Therefore, they have taken the support of Tauqeer Raza," he added.

The BJP leader’s remarks came hours after Tauqeer and his outfit extended support to Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Addressing a media briefing alongside UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu, Tauqeer said that only Congress could ensure the development of the Muslims.

Addressing a gathering in Bareilly, Tauqeer had warned Hindus that he could see the anger in the eyes of his youth.

“I see the anger in the eyes of my youth and I am afraid that one day this anger will burst out. I am afraid that the day I lose control over them, what will happen. My youth is telling me you are getting older, you cannot do anything. But I want to tell them that I will die first than you. I want to tell my Hindu brothers that I am afraid that one day when my youth takes the law into their hands, you won’t find any place to hide in India,” the Maulana had said in the rally.

Congress has announced to contest the UP polls 2022 alone.

