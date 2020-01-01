Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'New Year's Gift to Common Man': Opposition Slams BJP over Hike in Price of LPG Cylinders, Rail Fares

The government on December 31, raised train fares marginally by one paise to four paise per kilometer depending on the travel class. It also hiked LPG cylinder rates by Rs 19 per cylinder.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'New Year's Gift to Common Man': Opposition Slams BJP over Hike in Price of LPG Cylinders, Rail Fares
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over the hike in railway fares and the price of LPG cylinders, saying it will put the common man into a deeper financial crisis.

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the hike comes at a time when the economy is in shambles.

Question is when will the travesty going to end, Dev asked, asserting that the hike was "injustice towards the poor people".

"Is this a fair new year's gift to the common man, Congress thinks it is not," she said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the government over the hike in train fares and cost of LPG cylinders.

"Modi govt starts the year. After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples' livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages," Yechury tweeted.

The government on December 31, raised train fares marginally by one paise to four paise per kilometer depending on the travel class. It also hiked LPG cylinder rates by Rs 19 per cylinder.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram