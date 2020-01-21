English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Newly Appointed BJP Chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah Review Party's Delhi Poll-related Activities
General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.
Newly elected BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addresses a felicitation function organised for him, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The top BJP leadership including newly-appointed president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the party's Delhi assembly election-related activities on Tuesday, hours after the nomination process for the election ended.
General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.
The senior leaders reviewed the campaign of the party, the leader said.
-
