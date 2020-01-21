Take the pledge to vote

Newly Appointed BJP Chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah Review Party's Delhi Poll-related Activities

General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
Newly Appointed BJP Chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah Review Party's Delhi Poll-related Activities
Newly elected BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addresses a felicitation function organised for him, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The top BJP leadership including newly-appointed president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the party's Delhi assembly election-related activities on Tuesday, hours after the nomination process for the election ended.

General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.

The senior leaders reviewed the campaign of the party, the leader said.

