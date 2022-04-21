Newly Elected Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh Quits Rajya Sabha Membership

Nearly a month after he was elected to the post of mayor in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Subhas Singh on Thursday quit the membership of Rajya Sabha. The senior BJD member was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in 2020.

A noted trade union leader, he had defeated Congress rival Giribala Mohanty by a huge margin of 45,206 votes last month to become the CMC mayor. “Consequent upon my election as CMC Mayor on March 26, I submit my resignation under Rule 213 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the council of states (Rajya Sabha),” he wrote in his letter to the country’s vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

According to BJD sources, he had earlier sought Naidu’s advice on the legal implications of his election to the CMC. After receiving a written reply from Parliament, allowing him to quit the membership of the Upper House, Singh tendered his resignation, they said.

The sources also said that the vacancy created by Singh might be filled along with three other Rajya Sabha seats in the state later in the year, as terms of BJD parliamentarians Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and N Bhaskar Rao are scheduled to end on July 1.

Singh had left the CPI(M) to join the BJD in 2013. He was made the ruling party’s national spokesperson and treasurer, shortly after. He is also the founder member and general secretary of Biju Shramik Shamukhya, a trade union wing of the BJD.

