Newly Elected Youth Congress Chief of Eastern and Western UP Assume Charge

The newly elected presidents of Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress -- Eastern UP's Kanishk Pandey and Western UP's Omvir Yadav -- on Tuesday assumed charge at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

Both the newly elected leaders said the Youth Congress will establish a dialogue with the state’s youth and integrate them with the party’s campaign. They also said they would expose the anti-youth policies of the present government and an intensive agitation will be launched against the "prevailing anarchy and hooliganism in UP".

UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu at the occasion criticised the state government, saying the common public is living "in constant fear due to the spate of heinous crimes such as murder, loot, rape and kidnapping".

"The chief minister of the state is engaged only in issuing phony statements and inflicting atrocities on the workers of the opposition parties. The criminals have established a parallel government against the spineless Yogi dispensation,” he added.

“The rising unemployment and joblessness among youth as the biggest failures of the government. Instead of seriously thinking on these issues and working towards resolving them, the government is indulging in giving baseless assurances, fudged statistics to mislead people,” he said.

UP Congress vice president Laliteshpati Tripathi, Youth Congress national secretary and in-charge Hemant Ogle and Tanu Yadav, state party general secretary Rahul Rai and NSUI former national general secretary Abhinav Tiwari were present.