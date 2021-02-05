Newly Inducted BJP Leader Gets Death Threats, Says Lodging Police Complaint of No Use

Former TMC MLA from Shantipur Arindam Bhattacharya, who recently switched over to the BJP, received death threats on Friday morning, with miscreants asking him to immediately leave the constituency in Bengal's Nadia district, a police officer said. The threats, written in Bengali on walls in two places — one in Shantipur's Bagdebi area and another in Bagachra — were first noticed by local BJP party workers.

"Leave Shantipur in the next seven days or else you will be solely responsible for your murder," the threats read. Bhattacharya, who gets 'Y category' security after joining the BJP, said "such threats are not new to him".

"I have not lodged any complaint with the police. This is not new to me. I have been receiving death threats since I joined the BJP. Earlier, I was also attacked… Lodging complaints with the police do not help. I have informed my seniors in the party," Bhattacharya told.