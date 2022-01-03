News18 Afternoon Digest: Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Announces 5 More Candidates & Other Stories

Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Announces 5 More Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced five more candidates for the Punjab assembly polls. According to the party’s seventh list of candidates, Lalli Majithia has been given a ticket from the Majitha assembly seat. Majithia had quit the Congress party and joined the AAP on January 1. At present, the Majitha seat is represented by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. READ MORE

DRDO Covid Hospital to Restart in Varanasi as Cases Rise

With a sharp rise in the Covid cases in Varanasi and neighbouring districts in the past few days, officials have contacted the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to restart its temporary Covid hospital in the city. READ MORE

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SIT Likely to File 1,800-page Charge Sheet Today

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives, is likely to file a charge sheet on Monday almost three months since the incident took place in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. Four farmers and a journalist were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle. Three BJP workers were also killed in retaliation by an angry mob. READ MORE

Delhi BJP Stages ‘Chakka Jam’ Against AAP Govt’s New Excise Policy

Delhi BJP workers staged a “chakka jam" protest against the city government’s new excise policy on Monday and blocked roads at different locations in the national capital, including near the Akshardham temple. The protest near the Akshardham temple was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh in Tears As He Touches His ‘God’ Govinda’s Feet on The Big Picture; See Viral Video

People across the country adore the style and energy actor Ranveer Singh brings to the stage. After his superb acting on the silver screen, his TV show, The Big Picture has furthermore got him closer to the Indian households. In case you have missed the New Year special episode of the show, Colors TV had shared some sneak peeks on its Instagram handle, which featured Ranveer getting emotional as he hosted his idol, Govinda. READ MORE

Mumbai All-rounder Shivam Dube, Video Analyst Test Positive for Covid-19

Flamboyant Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team’s video analyst have tested positive for COVID-19. Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube’s replacement in a 20-member Mumbai squad. “Yes, the two have tested positive for COVID19 and Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube’s replacement," a source told PTI on Monday. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.