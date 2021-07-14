News18 Evening Digest: Mamata's Plea in Nandigram Case Accepted; RaGa's Close Aide Welcomes Prashant Kishor and Other Top Stories

Nandigram Recount Case: HC Accepts Mamata’s Plea, Asks EC to Preserve Poll Records

Admitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s petition for hearing, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that notice be served upon Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory from Nandigram in the assembly elections was challenged by her. Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Banerjee’s election petition will be taken up for hearing on August 12. The judge directed that in the meantime, notice be served upon Adhikari, a BJP MLA, and other parties in the matter. Read More

RaGa’s Close Aide Welcomes Prashant Kishor into Cong. Minutes Later the Tweet Disappears

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has joined Congress, Archana Dalmia, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, tweeted while welcoming him into the grand old party. “@PrashantKishor का सदस्यता ग्रहण करने के बाद @INCIndia में तहेदिल से उनका स्वागत!! A warm welcome into the Congress family," she wrote. However, minutes later, the tweet was deleted. A day ago Kishor had held discussions with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Read More

‘Been Against Cong, NCP Politically’: Uddhav’s ‘Tadka’ in MVA ‘Khichdi’ Amid Rumours of Discontent

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has added a dash of spice to the MVA alliance’s blow hot-blow cold relationship, saying politically, he has been against the Shiv Sena’s allies Congress and NCP. “Politically, I have been against Congress and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) but this doesn’t mean that I will call their good work in the government wrong. Neither I nor Balasaheb thought this," Thackeray said. Read More

South Africa Unrest Prompts Fears of Food and Fuel Shortages

Unrest raged in South Africa on Wednesday for the sixth day running, stoking fears of food and fuel shortages as disruption to farming, manufacturing and oil refining began to bite. Seventy-two people have died and more than 1,200 people have been arrested, according to official figures, since former president Jacob Zuma began a 15-month jail term, sparking protests that swiftly turned violent. Looting has hit supply chains and transport links in the Johannesburg region and the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, sending a shockwave to goods and services around the country. Read More

Pope Francis Seen Leaving Hospital 10 Days After Surgery

Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon. Associated Press journalists saw a car carrying Francis, 84, leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning. He was sitting in the front passenger seat. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. Read More

Infosys to Hire 35,000 College Graduates in FY22

Infosys, the second largest Information Technology (IT) company has announced to hire 35,000 college graduates this financial year. “As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally," said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys. Read More

