News18 Evening Digest: Top Decisions by Yogi Govt 2.0 in First 30 Days; Fadnavis Skips Key Meet on Loudspeakers and Other Stories

Housing for Poor, No New Loudspeaker at Religious Places: Top Decisions by Yogi Govt 2.0 in First 30 Days

As the Yogi Adityanath government completes 30 days in office today, it took several decisions on employment, housing, farmers, and other issues affecting common man. When Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, he decided to extend the free ration scheme for three months. It was said the scheme for the poor played a key role in helping BJP win the UP polls. READ MORE

Indirect Approval for Prashant Kishor? Congress Chalks Out 2024 Roadmap But Stays Mum on Election Strategist

Amid suspense over election strategist Prashant Kishor’s role in the Congress, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday decided to constitute an ’empowered action group’ for 2024 to address political challenges ahead. READ MORE

Delhi: Under-Construction House Collapses, All 5 Trapped Rescued; Search Operation Ends

An under-construction house collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday, police said. Sources told News18 that all five people trapped under the rubble have been rescued and the search operation has ended. Teams from the NSG, NDRF, DFS, Delhi Police, and CRP had rushed to the site following the collapse. Six fire tenders were also pressed into service. READ MORE

Fadnavis Skips Key Meet on Loudspeakers, Sena & BJP Hold Separate Media Address: Tussle Between Ex-allies Deepens with Hanuman Chalisa Row

Once strong allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena are now at loggerheads in Maharashtra, with the Hanuman Chalisa row deepening the rift. Justifying arrest of MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that Mumbai police did what was within the law and stressed that the Supreme Court has issued guidelines that need to be followed. However, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government as the “most intolerant in the history of Maharashtra”. READ MORE

Runway 34 First Review: Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Terrific’ Avatar Steal The Show

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 is all set to hit theatres on April 29. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are super excited about the film, looks like some have already watched it. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, has already watched the film before its theatrical release. Later, Sandhu reviewed the movie on his Instagram stories and gave it four stars.READ MORE

NESC: Shikhar Choudhary, Karthik Varma & Team Temple of Kings Seal 2022 Asiad Spot in Hearthstone and League of Legends

Hearthstone athletes Shikhar Choudhary, Karthik Varma and Team Temple of Kings produced staggering performances to secure their berths for the 2022 Asian Games by qualifying in titles at the Esports Federation of India’s (ESFI) National Esports Championships 2022 (NESC ’22). READ MORE

Infra Vaani | Once Urbs Prima in Indis, Mumbai is Now a City with Maximum Infra Problems

My romance with Bombay began in December 1985. Then a young railway probationer, every Saturday morning I alighted at Mumbai central station for my weekend sojourn in the Maximum City. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.