On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on Gujarat tour, sources told News18 that clearance has been given for Hardik Patel’s entry into the BJP.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress on May 19, is now likely to join the BJP on May 30.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Patel didn’t officially confirm the development but gave a cryptic answer instead.

“The political answer is it has not yet been decided. But it is not right to give a political statement like this. We have to be like an open book. In the next five days, there should be good news for the people of Gujarat and for the people of the country,” he said.

Speaking about his disillusionment with the Congress, Patel said, “A 28-year-old is also leaving Congress, 50-year old Sunil Jakhar is also leaving Congress, 75-year old Kapil Sibal has also left the party. It is a cause for concern. Chintan is over now. You must think what is wrong with the party. If someone leaves, then that person has more capacity to damage the party.”

The Patidar quota agitation leader said he had made his displeasure against the Congress quite clear in his resignation letter. “I had written very openly in my resignation letter that we aren’t a political family. I became what I am because of the blessings of the people. So people’s expectations are high. If you don’t let me work, you don’t give me good positions, how will it work?”

“Till now, I have visited 6,000-7,000 villages in Gujarat. When I go to people, they say the Congress has been taking a stand against the people. I had problems with the state leadership, that is why I approached Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi should have helped me,” he added.

Patel (28), who had joined the Congress in 2019, said what hurt him the most was the insensitivity of the party after he lost his father. “When I lost my father, none of the party leaders came here to share my grief. If you can’t be a part of the grief of your own party leader, how will you be a part of the grief of the state?” he asked.

Speaking about the BJP, Hardik Patel said it was the party under Narendra Modi’s leadership which supported his fight for reservation. “For the last 30 years, people of Gujarat have been voting the BJP to power. It means the party must be doing something for the people.”

“Modi ji gave support for reservation. If I have to ask for something, I will ask my parents, not my neighbours. People will expect things from their own government. Now this 10% reservation has benefited not just people here in Gujarat, but also people in Maharashtra and Haryana. The Congress isn’t serious about the people of Gujarat,” he said.

