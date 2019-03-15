Next Time IAF Strike Happens, Will Send Someone From Mahagathbandhan to Count Bodies: Arun Jaitley

Those who stood against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the Balakot airstrike had become weapons in Pakistan’s hands, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said in an exclusive interview with News18 on Thursday.Slamming the Opposition for raising “non-issues”, he said, “It’s unfortunate that those who are against Narendra Modi, instead of standing with the country have become weapons in the hands of the Pakistanis. What the Pakistanis were saying — that you're doing this with a political purpose — our parties started saying that too. When Pakistan started saying give (us) proof for Balakot, then (our) Opposition started giving proof even though the government hadn’t.”Answer: Indias economic and social character is changing. In 2005, 18% people fell in the middle class category. It will rise to 25% by 2024. People from the lower strata of society are trying to make their lives better. They tend to migrate to the cities, ensure better education for their children. They are trying to make lives of future generations better and more secure. We are growing at a greater speed and the world is recognising that. Todays politics is completely different from the past. If we analyse the 2014 elections, it was a Modi wave. Parties involved in caste-based politics were demolished. Even people from their own caste did not support such parties. Parties involved in dynastic politics whether in UP, Bihar or Delhi, were all decimated. Ideology, performance and values will be the core issues in upcoming elections. The family or background of a politician wont be the basis for votes. People will decide if a candidate has good policies or is simply doing a drama. The truth will be decided by the people themselves. This election and the ones that follow will have a very different character.Answer: When society’s status changes and it wants to see development, there is a harsh judgement. Elections are not simply about arithmetic, they’re also about chemistry on the ground. Caste and myths about dynasty break down and make way for impactful governance. In dynasties, there is family politics and opposition from within. Chinese philosopher Confucius had said that just like the sky can only have one sun, earth can only have one ruler. In dynasties, there can only be one ruler; if there are two, the impact is different. In Bihar, there are two brothers, in UP, there is a father and son. See what happened between them. If families are trying this formula, we can predict the end right now.Answer: Despite having a huge vote-bank, BSP didn’t get any seats in Lok Sabha. In assembly polls, they got 19 seats. Samajwadi Party had a huge Muslim-Yadav vote-bank. In a three or four cornered fight, these two communities could have made SP win but they got only 5 family seats. The Congress dynasty was supposed to be very powerful in UP but they got only the two family seats. That is why the presence of such parties is shrinking. If you’re just fighting on numbers without any agenda, people will ask one question: If this country can have development, it will be under whose guidance? This country is safer because it is under someone’s guidance.Answer: What we used to call anti-incumbency is not a permanent phenomenon. Anti-incumbency happens when a government’s performance is poor and people are upset with it. If unhappy people think the government’s governance is bad and they should be voted out, the opposition wins by default. Pro-incumbency is an election when leadership and government’s performance is strictly analysed and people choose that government again. Now that 5 years of Modi government are over, show me one opinion poll that says his personal rating is falling.After 5 years, there is still a wide gap between PM Modi and the person who is in the second place.As elections approach, all polls are showing that the situation is only improving, compared to six months ago. Elections have one basic principle. Hung parliaments and assemblies only exist on channels and opinion polls. The electorate is smarter than you and me. The electorate is decisive. In the last elections, we started with 150 and then 180. Then the polls gave us 200-210 count.Answer: It wasn’t a case of anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh. Both the parties had almost equal number of votes. Sometimes anti-incumbency is on a candidate’s level. When you are in power for 15 years, a section of people get upset. This election will be of a different formula and chemistry. You have a government that has governed with honesty, taken tough decisions. This government has made India the world’s fastest growing economic power. The corrupt who thought they could evade, were brought back into the system. Defence spending has increased, infrastructure improved and the poor were given resources. I can guarantee that no government in India has done the same.Answer: Political parties can be negative but people cannot be. Biggest pro-incumbency argument is that even after 5 years, people are afraid of your strength. They are so worried by the PM Modi’s popularity. We should analyse the alliances that you talk of.Answer: This isn’t an alliance, it is a coalition of rivals. Smaller alliances are pulling each other’s legs. Mamata Banerjee’s politics is like she won’t give a single seat t anyone but she wants to maximise her seats and want others’ seats decrease.Mayawati’s politics is that she will have a strategic alliance in UP to increase her tally and will put up candidates across the country. People are saying that Mayawati may even put up her candidate in Amethi.Congress’ way of politics is like where they are weak, they want to be a part of any alliance. All three parties have same objective, to increase own strength and reduce strength of other parties against BJP. This is like a tug of war, where everyone can claim a bigger stake.In 2014, Sharad Pawar said that he won’t be running for the Lok Sabha elections. He thought if things got chaotic, maybe his wish would come true. So later, he announced he will run. Then due to family bickering and opposition from within, Pawar is saying that he won’t contest.In the sky, there can only be one sun and not two. This coalition of rivals have no politics, or a manifesto, or a good past performance to speak for. They don’t have one leader who can take them forward. Before the elections, they are only engaged in bringing each other down. Are they only trying to bring chaos in the country?Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, VP Singh, Deve Gowda, IK Gujral were all tried, tested and failed ideas.A coalition of rivals just won’t work for an aspirational society like ours.Answer: Maybe due to some internal issues, Priyanka Gandhi was never tried and tested but it’s like they’ve given her a piece of land and told her to go farming. This is the outcome of the tried and tested way.Answer: All constituencies are in the focus of the BJP. That’s why we are the party with a difference. BJP is a big political party and the nucleus is strong. The entire alliance accepts Modi as PM. We have shown generosity towards allies, have even given our sitting seats to them. We have brought a national coalition to the north east. In the future, 3-4 people from north east can become central ministers and work for their states. That is the very meaning of a parliamentary democracy.Answer: Every state party tries to come to the Centre. These parties are trying to take care of their own states. I can’t say what will happen tomorrow and if we will need them or not but we know how to exist with regional parties. When we brought GST, we made sure that 42% of resources go to the states. States questioned why congress wasn’t able to make this happen?States were worried about what will happen to their revenue. I put in a constitutional guarantee that for first 5 years, revenue will grow by 14%. Even the non-BJP ruled states cannot claim any discrimination. The finance commission said Andhra Pradesh could not have a special status. I took out another formula, instead of special status, we said we will give a special package. This special package would give Andhra as much money as special status would have. Naidu first welcomed this by writing a letter and thanked me in a press conference.Due to political considerations, this change of stand was made.Answer: TDP have chosen their own path, see how much of a presence they will have post elections. I don’t think there is any hope for a conversation with TDP.Answer: I challenge such people to give a 10-minute speech. They need to know how amalgamation of taxes has helped the country. GST has helped end any harassment. There are no barriers now. This government is the first to not increase income tax by even 1%. We have instead lowered taxes and improved tax collection by 80-90%.Answer: The Opposition has no agenda left. They are taking up fake issues like Judge Loya’s death, Rafale, EVMs. An election can’t be fought on fake issues. Pulwama was a terror attack. What kind of reaction did the opposition want? There was a certain emotion in the country after the Pulwama attack. The PM gave the nod to the Air Force to cross the international border. There is no link between the Balakot Strike and Pulwama Attack. The perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were eliminated on the Indian soil. We had intelligence of a Jaish camp where Fidayeens were being trained to target India. Sitting on such information would’ve amounted to betraying the country.With utmost precision, the IAF did a brave act and the country should be proud. It’s unfortunate that those against PM Modi are not standing with the country and are tools in Pakistan’s hands.Just like Pakistan, the opposition claims the strikes were carried out with a political purpose. When Pakistan asked for proof of Balakot strike, the opposition did the same. News channels have done investigations, shown before and after pictures, interviewed locals in Balakot.Answer: Those sitting at their desk and doing relaxed journalism can write anything. Rather than trusting space-filler columns, I would trust scientific evidence. Indian Air Force chief said we went to bomb a target, that’s the final word. News channels interviewed locals and used independent satellites to find the truth. Masood Azhar’s brother gave a speech admitting that their camp was targeted. If Masood Azhar’s family can accept it, but Rahul Gandhi can’t, it’s a misfortune for the country.Answer: If there was no strike, why did Pakistan send their F16s there? Why did Pakistan tell the world that India had crossed the border? Why did Pakistan have an extended parliament session on the strikes? Pakistan lied because their government is controlled by the army. Pakistan army doesn’t want to tell the world that we destroyed terror camps in their soil. If Pakistan had admitted to the strikes, they would be asked what was the damage?Answer: Pakistan’s retaliatory action was extremely botched up. When we struck Balakot, IAF knew Pakistan would retaliate. When Pakistani F-16s came on February 27, our fighter jets were ready. As soon as they got the alert, our jets swung into action. When the Pakistan Air Force saw our aggression, they turned back. our brave pilot shot down an F-16 and kept chasing them away till his plane was attacked. Two f-16 pilots ejected first. Our pilot ejected a bit later. To save face, even before the civilian government could react, Pakistan army claimed nothing happened. The public there thought all 3 pilots were from India, they thought the army rescued one pilot. What happened to the other two? Pakistanis were confused about who was shot and how many were captured. Pakistan later admitted to having only one Indian pilot in their custody. So how could the two aircraft be destroyed if there was only one pilot? Those who are trying to form mahagathbandhan shouldn’t become military statisticians.Biggest demand of the opposition was a body count. They can’t be more foolish. The Air Force’s job is to strike the target and come back. It is not their job to land and count how have many have died.What interest do we have in counting the corpses? We can have an assessment as to how many people were there. Whether or not anybody would have survived can be an assessment. But why reduce the entire debate to a frivolous issue like body count?Would those who had prior information, be able to go to the spot and do a body count later when the Pakistan military would have surrounded us?Next time this kind of a strike happens, we will say send someone from mahagathbandhan to verify the number of corpses.Answer: I feel this would not be fair to the country. Military operations are never made public. How many of our planes went, what was their make, what missiles were used - why should we share this? Why would we declare what evidence was collected by our satellite and aircraft? Secrecy of military or intelligence operations is for the country’s benefit.Rahul Gandhi was wrong in claiming that Ajit Doval went to Kandahar. When a plane is hijacked, it’s a national security issue.Ajit Doval was only the additional director of IB at the time. There were people above him. Our intelligence network was working in the background.Rahul Gandhi didn’t end up scoring a political point but by making a false statement, he has put lives at risk. Due to his frustration,Gandhi is unaware of the consequences of his words.Answer: I have been the defence minster twice. I am in the Cabinet Committee on Security. There are a lot of facts that will leave this world after I am gone. We can’t even talk about it with our family, that would be treason.Will you have a TV debate on the intelligence people who were involved as well?Answer: This is an old stand of China. I consider Indian diplomacy an absolute success. Not a single country has said that we were wrong in crossing the loC. We wanted sanctity of loC to be maintained, but Pakistan would attack daily and kill our people.Every country criticised Pakistan, even nations which are their friends, gave neutral statements.The biggest achievement is that despite Pakistan’s objection, the OIC invited Sushma Swaraj. No country in the OIC backed Pakistan’s boycott call.At the UNSC, all members spoke in one voice. Only china had the same stand as it did even during UPA regime. China has its reasons to help Pakistan in the terror debate and increase their economic control over them. Pakistanieconomists say CPEC is a big debt trap that Pakistan will fall into.We have suffered at the hands of the East India Company. Other countries can suffer too.Answer: We have our own issue with China. We have several areas of agreement and co-operation. We have an ongoing relationship with China but there are some grounds for disagreement too.Answer: Our parliamentary board and election committee is scheduled to meet thrice. You will get to know everything after the meetings. Not possible for me to announce something before.Answer: The chances of winning is certainly a relevant criteria and will remain so.Answer: There is no set formula, those with maximum chances of winning will naturally get tickets. We are in politics after all.Answer: BJP is a cadre-based party with maximum flexibility. There is scope of lateral entry into the party. We use every election as an opportunity to induct new people. If we are limited to our cadre, we won’t be able to attract voters in different parts of society.Answer: Our priority is to strengthen the BJP in every state. During the Jan Sangh, there was politics of isolation. We won 166 seats in 1996 and Vajpayee became the PM for 13 days.Apart from Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal, no one supported us. When we reached 183 seats, we gained 24 allies.We have remained in the centre-stage since then, we have understood power sharing in centre and state-level politics. Bihar, Punjab, UP and north east are all examples of that.The states where our strength was less, like in West Bengal, we hardly got 2-4% votes 10 years ago.Our vote share in Bengal has gone up to 16%. We’ve marginalised the Left Front and the Congress.In Assam, we have become the primary party. We were a small party in Odisha but today we can give the BJD a tough fight. Coalitions in states are done on principle by regional parties, that’s not the case with us.80% of the Mahagathbandhan leaders like Mayawati, Mamata, Naidu and DMK have worked with us in the past.Answer: The Opposition only raises fake issues like Rafale and EVM. They claim institutions are in danger. The opposition abuses the election commission and criticises the Supreme Court.We are growing at the rate of 7-7.5% every year unlike any other country. If you take an average, the economy has expanded in these last 5 years.Productivity of the nation increased, so can we employ only half the people and have 10 times the output? CII just released its report outlining how many jobs were produced in the last 5 years.Answer: The real proof is who will come in the formal sector, will give PF and come under EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation). Statistics suggest that number of people under EPFO are increasing every year.You give MUDRA loans to 13 crore people for self-employment, but no jobs were created?There has not been a single big movement against the government.When there are no jobs, there is social unrest. Where is that now?If there was some big social unrest, would you see pro-incumbency?We have distributed 1,90,000 cr worth low-cost grains as well as subsidised food.60,000 crore set aside for MNREGA and given to rural areas.We will give 6,000 rupees to every small farmer which means 75,000 crore more in rural areas.We have connected villages with roads, homes with toilets, electricity and cooking gas.All BPL card holders will have homes by 2022.50 crore people will get free hospital treatment.Ayushman Bharat has not reached the people of West Bengal as the leader there is against the Centre, so will oppress farmers and not take a penny from us.Karnataka sent a list of 3 farmers first, even now their list is of only 60,000-70,000 farmers.Economic formulation of Modi government will strengthen the country’s economy.The idea is to reduce taxes and transfer the resources towards the poor and rural areas.Since Indira Gandhi’s period, Congress has given slogans to the poor. We have given them resources.Answer: That we will get to know on May 23. The Opposition has nothing but fake issues. Fake issues are picked up and the opposition speaks on it.Answer: There is a wave but the media will understand that only on the result day. Those in politics can see the wave beforehand.Answer: I consider 3 elections as the closest to this year’s elections. Two are domestic and one is international. I think this election is a reverse of 1971 polls. That was the first election in which I worked as a student activist. All opposition parties came together in that election. At that time we said it was a grand alliance and Indira Gandhi would be defeated but people were with her. She won 320+ seats and we were nowhere. 2014 was an election of hope, we put our faith in one person. And he has made no mistake and has led a strong and honest government for last five years.My third example was when Margaret Thatcher was removed and John Major came to power. Fear of the opponent made the Conservatives win which was contrary to all the previous polls.When people see this absurd coalition, they think we don’t need a 6-month government but a 5-year one. This country has seen 6-month governments, five times.Answer: That is a diplomatic issue. Foreign policy cannot be decided in knee-jerk reactions. Congress president has suggested foreign policy through his tweets. God save the country if foreign policy decisions are taken via tweets.Answer: These are measured and not knee-jerk reactions. Those who deal with it will have deeper considerations.Answer: I believe the choice before the people of India is very clear. I have written that the choice is Modi or chaos.Answer: The Opposition speaks with a lot of negativity. I don’t expect anything positive from them.