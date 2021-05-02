Neyveli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

153. Neyveli (नेवेली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Neyveli is part of 26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,18,603 eligible electors, of which 1,09,258 were male, 1,09,326 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Neyveli in 2021 is 1001.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,01,040 eligible electors, of which 1,01,533 were male, 99,499 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,099 eligible electors, of which 85,505 were male, 80,594 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Neyveli in 2016 was 22. In 2011, there were 22.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Saba. Rajendran of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rajsekar R of AIADMK by a margin of 17,791 votes which was 11.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 34.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.P.S.Sivasubramaniyan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating T.Velmurugan of PMK by a margin of 8,118 votes which was 5.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 153. Neyveli Assembly segment of Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Neyveli are: Kanagaraji C (BSP), Saba Rajendran (DMK), Ilangovan R (IJK), Baktharatchagan R (AMMK), Ramesh K (NTK), Jagan K (PMK), Dhanasekaran S (IND), Dhiliban U (IND), Dhurga K (IND), Boobalan E (IND), Rajendran B (IND), Vaduganathan R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.27%, while it was 82.73% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 153. Neyveli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 226. In 2011 there were 188 polling stations.

EXTENT:

153. Neyveli constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Panruti Taluk (Part) Panikkankuppam, Maligampattu, Siruvathur, Elandampattu, Tiruvamur, Visur, Karukkai, Semmedu, Meliruppu, Kiliruppu, Talambattu, Kadampuliyur, Melmambattu, Purangani, Kilmambattu, Alagappasamudram, Silambinathanpettai, Puliyur (West), Koranapattu, Madanagopalapuram, Vegakollai, Marungur, Vallam, Nadukuppam, Perperiyankuppam, Kilkangeyankuppam, Melkangeyankuppam, Virasingankuppam, Kattugudalur, Sorathur, Vengadampettai, Peikanatham, Annadanampettai, Kilur, Vadakuthu, Vadakkumelur, Vanadirayapuram and Tenkuthu villages. Neyveli (TS).. It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Neyveli is 401 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Neyveli is: 11°39’59.4"N 79°32’06.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Neyveli results.

