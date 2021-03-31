politics

Neyyattinkara Candidate List: Key Contests in Neyyattinkara Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Neyyattinkara Candidate List: Key Contests in Neyyattinkara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Neyyattinkara constituency are: K. Ansalan of CPI(M), R. Selvaraj of INC, Rajasekharan S Nair of BJP

Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Neyyattinkara seat is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K.Ansalan of CPM won from this seat beating R. Selvaraj of INC by a margin of 9,543 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections R Selvaraj of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Thampanoor Ravi of INC by a margin of 6,702 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Neyyattinkara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 17:39 IST