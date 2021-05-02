Neyyattinkara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

140. Neyyattinkara (नेयत्तिंकारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Kanniyakumari District). Neyyattinkara is part of 20. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,86,705 eligible electors, of which 90,660 were male, 96,043 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Neyyattinkara in 2021 is 1059.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,78,942 eligible electors, of which 86,740 were male, 92,202 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,851 eligible electors, of which 76,484 were male, 81,367 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Neyyattinkara in 2016 was 1,144. In 2011, there were 847.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K.Ansalan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating R. Selvaraj of INC by a margin of 9,543 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R Selvaraj of CPIM won in this seat defeating Thampanoor Ravi of INC by a margin of 6,702 votes which was 6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 140. Neyyattinkara Assembly segment of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Neyyattinkara are: K Ansalan (CPIM), Premakumar T R (BSP), Chenkal S Rajasekharan Nair (BJP), Selvaraj R (INC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.26%, while it was 70.77% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 140. Neyyattinkara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 145. In 2011 there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

140. Neyyattinkara constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Neyyattinkara Municipality and Athiyannur, Chenkal, Karode, Kulathoor, Thirupuram Panchayats in Neyyattinkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Neyyattinkara is 97 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Neyyattinkara is: 8°22’17.8"N 77°05’27.6"E.

