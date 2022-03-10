Nighasan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Shashank Verma Of BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Nighasan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Atal Kumar Shukla (INC), R A Usmani (BSP), R S Kushwaha (SP), Shashank Verma (BJP), Qamrul Huda (JAP), Harish Verma (AAP), Chandra Pratap Lodhi (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.43%, which is 1.59% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Patel Ramkumar Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nighasan results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.138 Nighasan (निघासन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Nighasan is part of Kheri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.33%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 336086 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,719 were male and 1,54,367 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nighasan in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,25,694 eligible electors, of which 1,78,531 were male,1,48,948 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,20,502 eligible electors, of which 1,72,627 were male, 1,47,867 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nighasan in 2017 was 119. In 2012, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Patel Ramkumar Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Krishna Gopal Patel of SP by a margin of 46,123 which was 20.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.39% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajay of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating R A Usmani of SP by a margin of 31,039 votes which was 15.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 138 Nighasan Assembly segment of the 28. Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Kumar of BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat defeating Dr. Purvi Verma of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nighasan are: Atal Kumar Shukla (INC), R A Usmani (BSP), R S Kushwaha (SP), Shashank Verma (BJP), Qamrul Huda (JAP), Harish Verma (AAP), Chandra Pratap Lodhi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.84%, while it was 64.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nighasan went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.138 Nighasan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 334. In 2012, there were 299 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.138 Nighasan comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Nighasan Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Benoura, 3 Mallbehar, 5 Ram Nagar Bagha, 6 Gulariya T. Amethi, 8 Ramiya Behar, 9 Sujanpur, 10 Jungle Sujanpur, 16 Semri, 17 Chandpura, 18 Sohariya, 19 Tahara of 2 Ramiya Behar KC and Dhaurahra Nagar Panchayat of 5 Dhaurahra Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nighasan constituency, which are: Palia, Sri Nagar, Dhaurahra, Balha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Nighasan is approximately 1052 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nighasan is: 28°15’51.5"N 80°55’01.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nighasan results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.