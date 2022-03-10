Nihal Singh Wala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Manjit Singh Bilaspur of AAP leading at 12 AM

Live election results updates of Nihal Singh Wala seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bhupinder Singh Sahoke (INC), Manjit Singh Bilaspur (AAP), Paramjit Kaur (DBSPA), Baldev Singh (SADASM), Sukhdev Singh (LIP), Parminder Singh (KBP), Mukhtiar Singh Sandhu S.P. (PLC), Ajaib Singh (IND), Gurdeep Singh (IND), Guraditta Singh (IND), Baldev Singh Manuke (SAD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.06%, which is -7.67% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manjit Singh of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.71 Nihal Singh Wala (निहाल सिंह वाला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Moga district of Punjab. Nihal Singh Wala is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 197869 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,675 were male and 1,06,186 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nihal Singh Wala in 2022 is: 1,158 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,931 eligible electors, of which 1,03,177 were male,89,196 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,386 eligible electors, of which 95,347 were male, 83,039 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nihal Singh Wala in 2017 was 1,114. In 2012, there were 819 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Manjit Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating Rajwinder Kaur of INC by a margin of 27,574 which was 18.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 44.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajwinder Kaur of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Ajit Singh Shant of INC by a margin of 591 votes which was 0.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 41.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 71 Nihal Singh Wala Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Sadique of INC won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Nihal Singh Wala are: Bhupinder Singh Sahoke (INC), Manjit Singh Bilaspur (AAP), Paramjit Kaur (DBSPA), Baldev Singh (SADASM), Sukhdev Singh (LIP), Parminder Singh (KBP), Mukhtiar Singh Sandhu S.P. (PLC), Ajaib Singh (IND), Gurdeep Singh (IND), Guraditta Singh (IND), Baldev Singh Manuke (SAD).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.06%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.73%, while it was 77.75% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nihal Singh Wala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.71 Nihal Singh Wala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 200. In 2012, there were 180 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.71 Nihal Singh Wala comprises of the following areas of Moga district of Punjab: Nihal Singhwala Tehsil; KCs Ajit Wal, Buttar Kalan of Moga Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Nihal Singh Wala constituency, which are: Dharamkot, Jagraon, Mehal Kalan, Bhadaur, Rampura Phul, Bhagha Purana, Moga. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nihal Singh Wala is approximately 629 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nihal Singh Wala is: 30°38’26.5"N 75°17’07.8"E.

