Nilakkottai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

NILAKKOTTAI, WEST

130. Nilakkottai (निलककोट्टई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Nilakkottai is part of 22. Dindigul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,44,044 eligible electors, of which 1,19,723 were male, 1,24,312 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nilakkottai in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,582 eligible electors, of which 1,08,662 were male, 1,09,915 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,623 eligible electors, of which 91,228 were male, 90,395 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nilakkottai in 2016 was 507. In 2011, there were 486.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thangathurai R of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Anbazhagan M of DMK by a margin of 14,776 votes which was 8.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramasamy.A of PT won in this seat defeating Rajangam.K. of INC by a margin of 24,714 votes which was 17.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PT had a vote share of 52.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 130. Nilakkottai Assembly segment of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Nilakkottai are: K Ramasamy (DMDK), S Thenmozhi (AIADMK), P Nagendran (BSP), K Murugavelrajan (DMK), V K Aiyyar (PT), Ananth (MNM), V Revadhi (MIPA), G Vasanthadevi (NTK), A Alappan (IND), M Kalimuthu (IND), P Sivakami (IND), P Nagajothi (IND), S Nithya (IND), M Pandi (IND), V Balasubramani (IND), N Perumal (IND), P Pothumanickam (IND), V Vinoth (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.07%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.87%, while it was 79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 130. Nilakkottai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 210 polling stations.

EXTENT:

130. Nilakkottai constituency comprises of the following areas of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu: Nilakkottai Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Dindigul.

The total area covered by Nilakkottai is 494 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nilakkottai is: 10°08’46.0"N 77°49’12.7"E.

