Nilambur Candidate List: Key Contests in Nilambur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Nilambur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Nilambur seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P V Anvar of IND won from this seat beating Aryadan Shoukath of INC by a margin of 11,504 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Aryadan Mohammed of INC won from this this constituency defeating Professor.M.Thomas Mathew of IND by a margin of 5,598 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Nilambur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nilambur constituency are: P. V. Anvar of Ind., V. V. Prakash of CONG, T. K. Ashok Kumar of BJP