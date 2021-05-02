Nilambur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

35. Nilambur (निलाम्बुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (The Nilgiris District). Nilambur is part of 4. Wayanad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,25,356 eligible electors, of which 1,10,208 were male, 1,15,142 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nilambur in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,132 eligible electors, of which 99,957 were male, 1,06,175 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,945 eligible electors, of which 84,515 were male, 90,430 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nilambur in 2016 was 464. In 2011, there were 312.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P V Anvar of IND won in this seat by defeating Aryadan Shoukath of INC by a margin of 11,504 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 47.91% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aryadan Mohammed of INC won in this seat defeating Professor.M.Thomas Mathew of IND by a margin of 5,598 votes which was 4.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 35. Nilambur Assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Nilambur are: Adv T K Ashokkumar (BJP), Adv: V V Prakash (INC), Anila Mathew (ICSP), K Babu Mani (SDPOI), P V Anvar (IND), Sajadurahman C P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.84%, while it was 77.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 35. Nilambur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 164. In 2011 there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

35. Nilambur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Amarambalam, Chungathara, Edakkara, Karulai, Moothedam, Nilambur, Pothukal and Vazhikkadavu Panchayats in Nilambur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Nilambur is 926 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nilambur is: 11°21’12.2"N 76°19’25.7"E.

