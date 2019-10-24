Nilanga Election Results 2019 Live Updates (निलंगा): Nilangekar Sambhaji Diliprao Patil of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

238. Nilanga (निलंगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,16,591 eligible electors, of which 1,67,264 were male, 1,49,327 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 394 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nilanga Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4439 57.31% Nilangekar Sambhaji Diliprao Patil LEADING INC 1786 23.06% Ashokrao Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar VBA 1346 17.38% Arvind Virbhadrappa Bhatambre NOTA 32 0.41% Nota IND 32 0.41% Shrimant Niwant Usnale BSP 32 0.41% Kamble Rajaram Vitthal IND 22 0.28% Sastapure Rajkumar Vitthal IND 20 0.26% Shesherao Rama Kamble IND 18 0.23% Anwarkhan Sattarkhan Pathan BVA 10 0.13% Rameshwar Baburao Suryanwashi RMP 8 0.10% Ankushrao Shivajirao Patil Honalikar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,012 eligible electors, of which 1,52,632 were male, 1,33,380 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 394 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,845.

Nilanga has an elector sex ratio of 892.76.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nilangekar Sambhaji Deeliprao Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27511 votes which was 14.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Nilangekar Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7504 votes which was 4.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.73% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 238. Nilanga Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.17%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.73%, while it was 68.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.56%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 340 polling stations in 238. Nilanga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 332.

Extent: 238. Nilanga constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Shirur-Anantpal Tehsil, Deoni Tehsil, Nilanga Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Ambulaga, Aurad Shahajani, Nilanga and Nilanga (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nilanga is: 18.1917 76.9045.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nilanga results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.