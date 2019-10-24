Nilokheri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नीलोखेड़ी): Bhagwan Dass of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Nilokheri (नीलोखेड़ी ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.73%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,14,843 eligible electors, of which 1,13,701 were male, 1,01,142 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 668 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nilokheri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 9782 32.68% Bhagwan Dass LEADING INC 8709 29.09% Banta Ram IND 7896 26.38% Dharam Pal Gonder BSP 1408 4.70% Mukesh Kumar Grover JJP 1160 3.87% Bhim Singh Jalala RJP 382 1.28% Aruna INLD 186 0.62% Sonika Gill AAP 94 0.31% Mehar Singh Bedi IND 85 0.28% Dharmveer NOTA 78 0.26% Nota BJSP(M) 59 0.20% Sharvan Kumar IND 41 0.14% Yogita IND 40 0.13% Jaswant Singh RLP 16 0.05% Pala Ram

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,86,633 eligible electors, of which 1,00,336 were male, 86,297 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 668 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,56,170.

Nilokheri has an elector sex ratio of 889.54.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bhagwan Dass Kabir Panthi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 34410 votes which was 24.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mamu Ram of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16723 votes which was 15.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 44.5% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 19. Nilokheri Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.8%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.57%, while it was 67.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -11.77%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 228 polling stations in 19. Nilokheri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 172.

Extent: 19. Nilokheri constituency comprises of the following areas of Karnal district of Haryana: Nilokheri Tehsil and KC Nissing of Karnal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nilokheri is: 29.7869 76.8159.

