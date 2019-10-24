Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Niphad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (निफाड): Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Niphad(निफाड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:00 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
NCP
Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Niphad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (निफाड): Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Niphad(निफाड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

121. Niphad (निफाड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,70,083 eligible electors, of which 1,40,132 were male, 1,29,947 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 741 service voters had also registered to vote.

Niphad Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
5609
48.18%
Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao
SS
4772
40.99%
Anil Sahebrao Kadam
BVA
1092
9.38%
Kadam Yatin Raosaheb
VBA
65
0.56%
Santosh Vishnu Aherrao
NOTA
62
0.53%
Nota
BSP
25
0.21%
Uttamrao Dashrath Nirbhavane
IND
17
0.15%
Saiyyad Kalim Liyakat

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,47,595 eligible electors, of which 1,30,110 were male, 1,17,485 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 741 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,30,305.

Niphad has an elector sex ratio of 927.32.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anil Sahebrao Kadam of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3921 votes which was 2.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 42.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kadam Anil Sahebrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 33145 votes which was 20.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 56.03% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 121. Niphad Assembly segment of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. Dindori Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 8 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.13%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.83%, while it was 69.8 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.3%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 271 polling stations in 121. Niphad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 263.

Extent: 121. Niphad constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Niphad Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Chandori, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Ranvad, Niphad and Saikheda.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Niphad is: 20.0797 74.0526.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Niphad results.



