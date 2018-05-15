English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nippani Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Nipani): BJP's Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb Wins
Live election result of 1 Nippani constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nippani MLA.
Nippani (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 2,09,099 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,134 are male, 1,02,342 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.88 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%
BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,662 votes (12.22%) securing 53.61% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.62%.
INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,487 votes (5.81%) registering 35.73% of the votes polled.
Check the table below for Nippani live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)
|Live Status
|BJP
|Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb
|Won
| Edited by: Puja Menon
