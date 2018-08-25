Nirmala Sitharaman More Interested in Dominating Our Minister: Sidda Wades Into Kodagu Row

I condemn the stepmotherly treatment by @PMOIndia in releasing relief funds. We expected PM @narendramodi to assess the loss instead it was delegated to @DefenceMinIndia, who was more interested in dominating our state minister. This reflects @BJP4India 's apathy towards Ktaka. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 25, 2018

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah waded into the row over Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s charged visit to flood-hit Kodagu district, saying she was “more interested in dominating our minister” than in assessing the damage.In a tweet, Siddaramaiah also accused the Centre of extending “step-motherly” treatment to Karnataka.“I condemn the stepmotherly treatment by @PMOIndia in releasing relief funds. We expected PM @narendramodi to assess the loss instead it was delegated to @DefenceMinIndia, who was more interested in dominating our state minister. This reflects @BJP4India 's apathy towards Ktaka,” he tweeted.Sitharaman and Karnataka Minister Sa Ra Mahesh were locked in an exchange of words over her itinerary during the visit.The entire episode took place in the presence of officials and the media at the district commissioner's office.Sitharaman was interacting with a group of flood-affected people when Mashesh, the district in-charge minister, told her that officials were waiting for her for a review meeting and they have to go for rehabilitation work. He said she can first address the officials to which Sitharaman agreed.However, Sitharaman noted that she was only going by the minute-by-minute programme drawn up for her visit and she had been following the minister in-charge and the itinerary. "I follow the minister in charge. Central minister follows the minister in charge here. Unbelievable! You have a list of minute-to-minute for me to follow...I am doing as per your schedule," she said.Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, then sought to know how many of the officials were from the field taking care of the rehabilitation work and said she did not want the work to be upset.Later, Mahesh dubbed Sitharaman's comments as a reaction to the demand for funds from the centre to Kodagu. "She would have known the pain had she contested election by standing with the electorate, going to every house, meeting voters and asked their problems. She has been elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka," he told a TV channel.The district in-charge minister said the state had requested her that the Centre should extend relief for Kodagu just like it did for Kerala.The torrential rains that lashed the district last week has left a huge trail of destruction and claimed at least 17 lives. More than 5,000 people have been rendered homeless.