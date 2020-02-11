Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Nirmala Sitharaman's Inability to Answer Questions in RS Speaks Volumes About This Govt, Says Chidambaram

Chidambaram said the clarification was sought on four numbers that are on the first page of Budget at a Glance.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nirmala Sitharaman's Inability to Answer Questions in RS Speaks Volumes About This Govt, Says Chidambaram
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the "unwillingness" or "inability" of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to answer questions in the Rajya Sabha on the economy speaks volumes about the minister as well as the government.

"Strange behaviour of FM who declined, or was unable, to answer a question of Mr Anand Sharma in the RS today.

"Her unwillingness, or inability, to answer a straightforward question tells volumes about the FM as well as this government," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram said the clarification was sought on four numbers that are on the first page of Budget at a Glance.

"All that the FM had to do was look at that first page and explain why capex out of borrowed money was reduced from 1.4 to 0.7 per cent of GDP," he said.

The senior Congress leader had tore into the Narendra Modi government's handling of the economy, saying it was "perilously close to a collapse" and was being attended to by "incompetent doctors".

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram