Niti Aayog Meet to Meeting Prez Murmu: Mamata's To-Do List for 4-Day Delhi Visit Amid Oppn Unity in Question

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be arriving in Delhi on Thursday for a four-day trip, with Niti Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi and a meet with President Droupadi Murmu among agendas in her to-do list.

Mamata Banerjee, whose Delhi visits generally are for Opposition unity show, is making a visit to the national capital at a time when Opposition unity is in question.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has taken stand to abstain from Vice President election, a decision said to be taken by the party over the way opposition candidate was chosen. This has raised questions over Opposition fabric.

Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi trip comes over a month after she was in the national capital for the Opposition meeting initiated by her to pick a joint candidate for the presidential election.

Mamata Banerjee will participate in Niti Aayog meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7. Sources inside the party said, “Didi fighting for her State demand, it’s important to represent state in such meeting that’s why we think she is coming.

Along with Niti Aayog meeting, Mamata Banerjee plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu days after the presidential poll in which TMC was supporting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here