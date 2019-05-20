Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari Likely to Win Nagpur, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
Nagpur has been the bastion of the Congress for years. However Gadkari ousted four-time Congress MP Vilas Muttemwar in 2014 to gain the seat.
As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.


News18-IPSOS suggests that Bhartiya Janata Party’s candidate Nitin Gadkari may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra. He is in contest with Nana Patole who was fielded by Congress.


Gadkari is one of the most important leaders of the BJP and had been a cabinet minister in the NDA-led government since 2014. He is the sitting MP from Nagpur.


Nagpur has been the bastion of the Congress for years. However Gadkari ousted four-time Congress MP Vilas Muttemwar in 2014 to gain the seat. He won with a huge margin of 26.3 per cent of votes. Muttemwar first became MP in 1998 defeating BJP candidate Ramesh Mantri while his winning streak continued in next three elections – 1999, 2004, 2009 – until Gadkari broke into his bastion.


The Nagpur Metro was recently inaugurated by the BJP government, just before the elections and this might help Gadkari.


Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat with a margin of 26.3 per cent votes when the BJP candidate Gadkari defeated Congress’ former MP Vilas Muttemwar with a huge margin.


In the previous two elections—2004 and 2009—Muttemwar defeated the BJP opponents with a good margin of votes. He defeated Banwarilal Purohit of BJP in 2009 by a mere 3.2 per cent vote margin, while in 2004 BJP’s Atalbahadursingh lost to Muttemwar by 12.6 per cent of vote margin.


The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.


The final results will be announced on May 23.
