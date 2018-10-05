'Nitin Gadkari Promises But Forgets': Nitish Kumar Takes a Dig at Union Minister Over Unpaid Dues

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday accused the Union transport and highways ministry of holding back Rs 970 crore that the state government spent on repairing national highways in the state.Taking a dig at Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Kumar said, “The minister promises to help and execute certain things but I don't know why those promises are not met. The Union government owes us Rs 970 crore for the expenditure on repairing national highways in the state but we have not received anything. Those who were at the helm earlier used to laugh at us and the incumbent does the same."Addressing newly appointed engineers in Patna, the chief minister cited the example of the Bihta-Patna elevated road project, which he said was to be built with the help of the Centre. However, after “sensing indifferent attitude” of the Union government, the state decided to complete the project."We do not wait for anyone. We believe in doing actual work," Kumar said in the presence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders such as deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and road construction minister Nand Kishor Yadav.The blame game between Kumar and Gadkari started in January this year. Addressing a press conference in Delhi on June 15, Gadkari blamed the Bihar government for not being able to acquire land for speedy execution of road projects.The very next day, Kumar’s office rebutted Gadkari’s claims through a press release signed by the road construction department’s principal secretary.Gadkari again took a dig at the state government on July 20 while replying to Banka RJD MP Jaiprakash Yadav's query on delay in a road project of his area. Gadkari said his ministry could not start work unless 80 per cent of the required land was acquired and asked the MP to tell his district collector to expedite the process. The Union minister also referred to some non-NDA ruled states that were performing better in land acquisition.