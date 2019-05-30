Take the pledge to vote

Nitin Gadkari Rewarded for Solid 5-Year Record, Takes Oath in New Cabinet

As highways and shipping minster in the first Narendra Modi government, Nitin Gadkari was credited for smooth construction and operation of bridges, flyovers and expressways.

Updated:May 30, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari Rewarded for Solid 5-Year Record, Takes Oath in New Cabinet
New Delhi: Considered the most successful minister in Narendra Modi’s first government, former highways and shipping minister Nitin Gadkari has taken oath in the new cabinet as well.

Sources said Gadkari received a phone call to the effect on Thursday morning, hours before Modi’s swearing-in along with the Union Council of Ministers.

As Road, Transport & Highways and Shipping & Inland Waterways minster, Gadkari was credited for smooth construction and operation of bridges, flyovers and expressways. He was also known to have played a significant role in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Gadkari won the recent general elections in the Nagpur seat by defeating his closet opponent, Congress candidate and BJP rebel Nana Patole by a margin of more than 2 lakh votes.

Nagpur holds significance for Gadkari as it is the home ground of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Gadkari garnered over 50 per cent votes in the urban seat.

POLITICAL JOURNEY

Gadkari joined politics as a student activist for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) in 1976. He went on to become the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha when he was just 24 years old and also became the secretary of the BJP in Nagpur city.

His victory in 1992 in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation established his political career as a member of the BJP. He later joined the Maharashtra cabinet as the Minister for Public Works. At the age of 42, he became the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council.

It was in 2014 that he contested Lok Sabha elections for the first time and won from Nagpur.



| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
