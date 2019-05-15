English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Gadkari Takes a Jibe at Congress, Says Sonia Gandhi Only Concerned About Son's Election as PM
Addressing a rally in Manwar under Dhar Lok Sabha seat, Gadkari said although only 30 per cent of the Ganga river has been cleaned so far, it has enabled Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to undertake Ganga Yatra.
File photo of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Alirajpur/Dhar: Union minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said while the BJP is concerned about resolving the people's woes, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is worried about how her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister.
He was addressing a rally at Alirajpur under Ratlam Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.
"We are worried about how people should get power, farmers get the right price for their produce, but Sonia ji is worried that how Rahul should become the prime minister," he said.
"In Congress, a prime minister is born to a prime minister, a chief minister to a chief minister, an MP to an MP and an MLA is born to an MLA. There is no existence of a common worker in that party," he said.
Warning Pakistan over cross-border terrorism, he said India will be forced to take a tough decision of stopping its share of water from three common rivers.
Addressing a rally in Manwar under Dhar Lok Sabha seat earlier, Gadkari said although only 30 per cent of the Ganga river has been cleaned so far, it has enabled Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to undertake Ganga Yatra.
He said with the Ganga clean-up work carried out so far, the river water has become clean and its flow has improved.
"We have built a waterway. Priyanka Gandhi travelled from Allahabad to Varanasi through this waterway. But, she commented on us. I have asked her how she could have travelled if we did not develop it (waterway)," he asked.
He said that when Indira Gandhi became the prime minister, she had promised to remove poverty and the same promise was made by Rajiv Gandhi (former PM) and the Manmohan Singh government under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.
"But they failed to do so...Now, Rahul Gandhi has been promising to eliminate poverty. Tell me whether the Congress has kept its promise," he asked the gathering.
Although BJP chief Amit Shah was earlier scheduled to address these rallies, his visit was cancelled and Gadkari was deputed in his place.
Polling in Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 19.
The BJP has fielded GS Damor from Ratlam Jhabua seat against sitting Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria.
In Dhar, the saffron party has fielded Chhatar Singh Darbar against Dinesh Girewal of Congress.
