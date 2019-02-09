English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gadkari's Name Being Pushed as Alternative to PM Modi Has Pawar Worried
Pawar expressed worry for his 'friend' Gadkari and said, 'We have worked together. There is talk about his name being pushed (as an alternative to Modi) and because of that I am worried about him.'
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Loading...
Pune: NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that he was "worried" about Union minister Nitin Gadkari as he is being projected as a possible alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, was recently in news when he was seen as taking swipes at his party's top leadership after the Assembly poll losses in three states.
Talking to reporters at Solapur in Maharashtra, Pawar said to a question, "Gadkari is my friend. We have worked together. There is talk about his name being pushed (as an alternative to Modi) and because of that I am worried about him."
He did not elaborate further.
Talking about alliances in the state for Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said his party was not engaged in any talks for a tie-up with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
"Raj Thackeray has a great deal of support from the youth. But we have not had any talks regarding any agreement pertaining to elections with his party," said Pawar.
He discusses public issues with the MNS chief often, but there has been no discussion about working together in the election, he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, was recently in news when he was seen as taking swipes at his party's top leadership after the Assembly poll losses in three states.
Talking to reporters at Solapur in Maharashtra, Pawar said to a question, "Gadkari is my friend. We have worked together. There is talk about his name being pushed (as an alternative to Modi) and because of that I am worried about him."
He did not elaborate further.
Talking about alliances in the state for Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said his party was not engaged in any talks for a tie-up with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
"Raj Thackeray has a great deal of support from the youth. But we have not had any talks regarding any agreement pertaining to elections with his party," said Pawar.
He discusses public issues with the MNS chief often, but there has been no discussion about working together in the election, he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
- Alia Bhatt Showers Love on 'Didi' Deepika Padukone, Calls Her A Beautiful Soul
- NASA Exchanges Tweets With Ariana Grande Over Her Song Named After the Space Agency
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results