Nitin Nabin (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Nabin is taking on former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha on a Congress ticket and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of newly-formed Plurals Party. The BJP’s Nitin Nabin has held the Bankipur legislative assembly seat since 2006. Before Nitin, his father Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha represented the BJP in the constituency. In 2015, Nitin Nabin had defeated Congress’ Ashish Kumar by 39,767 votes. He was also National General Secretary of Bihar Janata Yuva Morcha. On 2 March 2017, Nabin filed a case against Bihar Indian National Congress leader Abdul Jalil Mastan for sedition and questioned his citizenship.

Nitin Nabin is a BJP candidate from Bankipur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politics, Social Work. Nitin Nabin's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 40 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 1.7 crore which includes Rs 1.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 45 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 12.6 lakh of which Rs 3.6 lakh is self income. Nitin Nabin's has total liabilities of Rs 24167.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bankipur are: Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP), Dharamendra Kumar (RJD), Prabhunath Kumar Azad (BSP), Sumit Ranjan Sinha (NCP), Anita Devi (ANC), Arun Kumar Mehta (AKP), Ashok Kumar Keshri (RSSD), Uttam Kumar (JDR), Kumar Raunak (PP), Krishna Nandan Saw (SJPB), Tapendra Narayan (JTLP), Purushottam Kumar (BJKDD), Prem Shanker Prasad (PBI), Fazal Ahmad (JDS), Brajeshwar Prasad Singh (SKVP), Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu) (JAPL), Vikash Kumar (JSVP), Sharad (BSLP), Suryakar Jitendra (SUCI), Amit Kumar (IND), Khurshid Alam (IND), Binod Kumar Pathak (IND), Madhumesh Choudhary (IND), Shatrudhan Prasad (IND)

