1-min read

Nitish Greets People on Makar Sankranti, No Festive Cheer for Former CM

Makar Sankranti fosters the spirit of brotherhood while Lohri is observed as a celebration of new harvest, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Agencies

Updated:January 14, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
File photo of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greeted people on Makar Sankranti and Lohri. In his message, he said that the two festivals bring joy, peace and prosperity for the people and exhorted them to celebrate festivals with joy, love and harmony.

Both festivals have their cultural significance, Kumar said in an official release, adding that Makar Sankranti fosters the spirit of brotherhood while Lohri is observed as a celebration of new harvest.

Meanwhile, the traditional Makar Sankranti feast will not be held at RJD chief and former CM Lalu Prasad's residence this year as he was not granted bail in the fodder scam case and is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital.

"The Rashtriya Janata Dal is upset after Laluji was denied bail two days ago. The party would have celebrated the 'chuda-dahi' festival this week if he was around. He has been deliberately framed under false charges by the BJP-controlled CBI," party spokesperson Bhai Virender said.

