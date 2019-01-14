English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitish Greets People on Makar Sankranti, No Festive Cheer for Former CM
Makar Sankranti fosters the spirit of brotherhood while Lohri is observed as a celebration of new harvest, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
File photo of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav
Loading...
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greeted people on Makar Sankranti and Lohri. In his message, he said that the two festivals bring joy, peace and prosperity for the people and exhorted them to celebrate festivals with joy, love and harmony.
Both festivals have their cultural significance, Kumar said in an official release, adding that Makar Sankranti fosters the spirit of brotherhood while Lohri is observed as a celebration of new harvest.
Meanwhile, the traditional Makar Sankranti feast will not be held at RJD chief and former CM Lalu Prasad's residence this year as he was not granted bail in the fodder scam case and is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital.
"The Rashtriya Janata Dal is upset after Laluji was denied bail two days ago. The party would have celebrated the 'chuda-dahi' festival this week if he was around. He has been deliberately framed under false charges by the BJP-controlled CBI," party spokesperson Bhai Virender said.
Both festivals have their cultural significance, Kumar said in an official release, adding that Makar Sankranti fosters the spirit of brotherhood while Lohri is observed as a celebration of new harvest.
Meanwhile, the traditional Makar Sankranti feast will not be held at RJD chief and former CM Lalu Prasad's residence this year as he was not granted bail in the fodder scam case and is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital.
"The Rashtriya Janata Dal is upset after Laluji was denied bail two days ago. The party would have celebrated the 'chuda-dahi' festival this week if he was around. He has been deliberately framed under false charges by the BJP-controlled CBI," party spokesperson Bhai Virender said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- The First Teaser Of The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Is Out, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- Germany Could Ask Facebook to Stop Collecting Some User Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results