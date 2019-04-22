Take the pledge to vote

Nitish Kumar Campaigns for Giriraj Singh, Takes Potshots Against Kanhaiya Kumar

Without naming Kanhaiya Kumar, Nitish Kumar reminded people that some people can speak well 'but we work hard for development'.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Campaigns for Giriraj Singh, Takes Potshots Against Kanhaiya Kumar
Begusrai: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raises hands with BJP candidate from Begusrai Giriraj SIngh during a election rally in the support of the latter, ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Begusrai district, Monday, April 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday sought votes for firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Begusarai in Bihar against former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar of CPI.

Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President, appealed to voters to support Giriraj Singh at an election meeting at Bakhri. Giriraj Singh was present at the venue.

Without naming Kanhaiya Kumar, Nitish Kumar reminded people that some people can speak well "but we work hard for development".

A joint Left candidate, Kanhaiya Kumar will take on Giriraj Singh in Begusarai. The RJD bas fielded Tanweer Hasan, who lost to Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014.
