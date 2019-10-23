Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ahead of Elections Next Year, BJP Ally Nitish Kumar Supports AAP's Demand for Full Statehood for Delhi

Addressing workers of his party, the chief minister reiterated his demand for special status for Bihar even though the central government has already rejected such a request.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Ahead of Elections Next Year, BJP Ally Nitish Kumar Supports AAP's Demand for Full Statehood for Delhi
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday batted for full statehood for Delhi as his party Janata Dal (United) geared up for the state assembly polls due early next year here.

Addressing workers of his party, which is the BJP-led NDA ally, JD (U) president Kumar also reiterated his demand for a special status for Bihar, even though the Modi government has already rejected it.

"Just like we want special status for Bihar, we have always wanted statehood for Delhi," Kumar said.

Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, its alliance with the saffron party has remained confined to Bihar and it has been fighting polls outside the state on its own.

The party is eyeing migrant voters from poorvanchal and Bihar to make an impact in the city where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and the Congress are key contenders.

