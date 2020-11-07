Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar Still Preferred by Those Above 36 Years of Age: Exit Poll Findings

According to the exit poll by India Today-Axis My India, those above 36 years of age (45% and above) have increasingly voted for the incumbent BJP-led NDA government. 47% of those between 26 years and 35 years voted for the opposition Mahagathbandhan and 36% have favoured the NDA, while only 7% have voted for the LJP, it predicted.

The exit poll has predicted that 34% people in the age category of 15 to 25 years have voted in favour of the NDA, 47% for the Grand Alliance, 8% for the LJP while the others must have got 4% votes from youngsters.

According to news channel India Today airing the predictions, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred candidate to be chief minister. Forty-four percent people they spoke to prefer Yadav to 35% respondents favouring Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan by just seven percent.