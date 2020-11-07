Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar Still Preferred by Those Above 36 Years of Age: Exit Poll Findings
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election campaign rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls, at Sherghati in Gaya district, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)
The exit poll has predicted that 34% people in the age category of 15 to 25 years have voted in favour of the NDA, 47% for the Grand Alliance, 8% for the LJP while the others must have got 4% votes from youngsters.
News18.com
- Last Updated: November 07, 2020, 20:32 IST
According to the exit poll by India Today-Axis My India, those above 36 years of age (45% and above) have increasingly voted for the incumbent BJP-led NDA government. 47% of those between 26 years and 35 years voted for the opposition Mahagathbandhan and 36% have favoured the NDA, while only 7% have voted for the LJP, it predicted.
According to news channel India Today airing the predictions, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred candidate to be chief minister. Forty-four percent people they spoke to prefer Yadav to 35% respondents favouring Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan by just seven percent.