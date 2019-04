Nitish Kumar Pulls No Punches on Shahnawaz Hussain, Asks BJP to Clarify on His Ticket Rant

I will not be contesting from Bhagalpur this time. As part of NDA alliance in Bihar, Nitish Kumar's JDU has taken my seat along with seats of 6 sitting MPs of BJP.

However, I will work hard for the party in #LokSabhaElections2019 #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar

I can never forget the love & affection showered on me by the people of Bhagalpur!

I have always stood by the people of Bhagalpur & will continue to do so, always!#LokSabhaElections2019 #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar

: Mincing no words, JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanded an explanation from ally BJP over spokesperson Shahwaz Hussain’s claims that he was denied ticket from Bhagalpur constituency at the CM’s behest.In an interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Kumar termed Hussain’s comments “highly irresponsible".“I got him the seat from Bhagalpur and he won with JD(U) support the first time. His statement is highly irresponsible. Not only should he retract it, I strongly urge the BJP to issue a clarification,” Kumar said.Hussain had tweeted on March 23 that he would not be contesting from Bhagalpur, seemingly blaming the JD(U) for “taking his seat".“I will not be contesting from Bhagalpur this time. As part of NDA alliance in Bihar, Nitish Kumar's JDU has taken my seat along with seats of 6 sitting MPs of BJP. However, I will work hard for the party in #LokSabhaElections2019 #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” he had tweeted.Hussain had lost the 2014 elections to RJD’s Shailesh Kumar. His tweet had to rumours of a rift, with reports saying he was unhappy that Bhagalpur was among the seats the BJP decided to let go for the JD(U).As per the seat-sharing pact, the BJP and JD(U) will be contesting on 17 seats each in BJP, while the LJP will fight on six.According to the announcement, the BJP will contest from Paschim Champaran (Bettiah), Purvi Champaran (Motihari), Muzaffarpur, Saran, Maharjaganj, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Aurangabad and Araria.The JD(U) will field candidates from Valmikinagar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Jehanbad, Gaya, Karakat, Madhepura, Supaul, Jhanjharpur, Sitamarhi, Purnea, Kishanganj, Banka, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nalanda and Katihar.Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP will contesting the Lok Sabha seats of Hajipur, Samastipur, Jamui, Nawada, Khagaria and Vaishali.As per this deal, the BJP has vacated Valmikinagar, Jhanjharpur, Siwan and Gaya constituencies for the JD(U), and Nawada for LJP.