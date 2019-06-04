Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan Bond Over Iftar Party, But Giriraj Singh Isn’t Impressed
Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Nitish Kumar, Paswan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at the iftar on Monday.
File photo of Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh.
Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for holy month of Ramadan.
"Why we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," the BJP leader tweeted, saying the picture would have been beautiful had they organised "phalahar on Navratra".
कितनी खूबसूरत तस्वीर होती जब इतनी ही चाहत से नवरात्रि पे फलाहार का आयोजन करते और सुंदर सुदंर फ़ोटो आते??...अपने कर्म धर्म मे हम पिछड़ क्यों जाते और दिखावा में आगे रहते है??? pic.twitter.com/dy7s1UgBgy— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 4, 2019
JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh did not like his remark and reacted demanding action against the Begusarai MP.
"It is high time BJP should take Giriraj Singh's statements seriously and act against him as PM Narendra Modi had recently stated that he would check and control all such leaders of his party who speak the language of hate," the Janata Dal-United leader said.
Nitish's JD-U and Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
