Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan Bond Over Iftar Party, But Giriraj Singh Isn’t Impressed

Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Nitish Kumar, Paswan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at the iftar on Monday.

IANS

Updated:June 4, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan Bond Over Iftar Party, But Giriraj Singh Isn’t Impressed
File photo of Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh.
Loading...

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for holy month of Ramadan.

"Why we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," the BJP leader tweeted, saying the picture would have been beautiful had they organised "phalahar on Navratra".

Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Nitish Kumar, Paswan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at the iftar here on Monday.

JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh did not like his remark and reacted demanding action against the Begusarai MP.

"It is high time BJP should take Giriraj Singh's statements seriously and act against him as PM Narendra Modi had recently stated that he would check and control all such leaders of his party who speak the language of hate," the Janata Dal-United leader said.

Nitish's JD-U and Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram